Barclays names new heads of Americas industrial group-memo
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays names new heads of Americas industrial group-memo

Soyoung Kim

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has named Josh Connor and John Welsh as co-heads of its Americas industrial group, according to an internal memo to staff on Thursday.

The bankers in the new roles will succeed John Miller, who was promoted last month to the newly created position of head of banking for the Americas.

Connor joined Barclays in 2011 as global head of transportation from Morgan Stanley where he ran the bank’s transportation group. Among other transactions, he advised Northwest on its merger with Delta, Continental on its merger with United, and most recently US Airways on its merger with American Airlines.

Welsh joined Barclays’ industrial group in 2008 after 10 years with Lehman Brothers, and is currently responsible for the capital goods sector coverage in the Americas. Among other transactions, he worked on Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s acquisition of Dollar Thrifty and Jarden Corp’s acquisition of Yankee Candle.

In addition to the appointments, Barclays also named Reid Marsh as executive chairman of industrials, the memo showed. A Barclays spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
