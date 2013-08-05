FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays adds nine more banks to work on share sale
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 4 years

Barclays adds nine more banks to work on share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Monday it had appointed nine more banks to work on its 5.8 billion pound ($8.9 billion) share sale, taking the size of the total syndicate to 14.

The British bank said ABN AMRO, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, ING Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets had been appointed as additional underwriters and joint bookrunners on the fundraising.

The rights issue, announced last week and due to be launched in September, is the biggest by a British bank since 2009 and is intended to help plug a larger-than-expected capital shortfall identified by Britain’s financial regulator at the bank.

Last week Barclays said Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Citi, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank were acting as joint bookrunners and initial underwriters on the sale. Barclays itself is acting as global coordinator and joint bookrunner.

