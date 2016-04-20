FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Barclays names Sajed CEO of Barclaycard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Barclays has named Amer Sajed as permanent chief executive of its credit card business Barclaycard, following 11 months where he was interim chief.

Sajed was the head of Barclaycard in the US and took interim charge of all of the business last May after the departure of Valerie Soranno Keating.

Sajed joined Barclaycard in 2006 from Citigroup, where he had a number of senior roles in cards and finance during 20 years at the US bank. At Barclaycard he has run the UK and US units and also led its payment services to businesses and corporations. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

