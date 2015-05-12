FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Barclaycard CEO to leave bank to pursue "new professional challenge"
May 12, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Barclaycard CEO to leave bank to pursue "new professional challenge"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling to “Soranno” from “Sorranno” throughout after Barclays issues amended statement)

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Tuesday that Val Soranno Keating, the CEO of its Barclaycard business, has decided to leave to pursue a new professional challenge outside the British bank.

The lender said Amer Sajed, CEO of Barclaycard’s U.S. unit, will take interim charge of the global business while an internal and external search for a successor to Soranno Keating is conducted.

“Val has made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Barclaycard during her five years leading the business. Val is leaving a strong legacy which is clear in the financial performance and trajectory of the business,” Antony Jenkins, Group Chief Executive, said in a statement. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

