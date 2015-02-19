FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays wins reversal of liability ruling in $300 mln dispute
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
February 19, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays wins reversal of liability ruling in $300 mln dispute

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

ALBANY, N.Y. (Reuters) - New York state’s top court on Thursday reversed a 2013 ruling that found Barclays Plc liable in a $300 million dispute with hedge fund Black Diamond Capital over the British bank’s refusal to pay back collateral.

Connecticut-based Black Diamond filed a lawsuit against Barclays in 2008, claiming it had defaulted on a $40 million collateral call made at the height of the financial crisis. A lower court agreed and ordered Barclays to return $297 million in collateral it was holding under a 2005 agreement with Black Diamond.

The New York Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision said it was unclear whether Barclays failed to follow the contract’s procedures for disputing a collateral call and sent the case back to a state judge in Manhattan.

The court denied Barclays’ counterclaim that Black Diamond violated the agreement by failing to meet two subsequent collateral calls from the bank.

A Barclays spokesman did not immediately have comment. An attorney for Black Diamond did not return a request for comment.

The deal, known as a total return swap, transferred the benefits and risks of an investment in a Barclays-held portfolio of corporate debt instruments to Black Diamond in exchange for financing fees paid to the bank.

The contract allowed each side to make collateral demands on the other based on changes to the value of the underlying loans.

The case is BDC Finance Llc v. Barclays Bank Plc, New York State Court of Appeals No. 5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.