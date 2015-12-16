Barclays sells benchmark indices unit to Bloomberg for $781 mln

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has sold its benchmark indices and risk analytics business to financial data provider Bloomberg for about 520 million pounds ($781 million), the British bank said on Wednesday.

Barclays said the sale of its Risk Analytics and Index Solutions business will result in a pretax gain of about 480 million pounds and should lift its common equity capital ratio by about 10 basis points.

The bank said it was further evidence of its reduction of activities that it does not consider strategically important. ($1 = 0.6657 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Keith Weir)