FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays says to exit non-core Bmarkets business in Europe
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Barclays says to exit non-core Bmarkets business in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Tuesday it was exiting its non-core Bmarkets business in Europe as part of a wider strategy review it unveiled last year.

The company said in a statement Bmarkets, designed to help distribute financial products in France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland, had been designated non-core in the review presented in May last year.

“In line with its strategy, Barclays is now announcing its intention to exit its Bmarkets business,” it said.

Bmarkets, launched in 2010, is the Barclays Listed Retail Structured Products business, which is part of Barclays Bank Plc.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.