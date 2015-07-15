FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays says Rake to stay as deputy chairman until end of 2015
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Barclays says Rake to stay as deputy chairman until end of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Wednesday that Michael Rake intends to continue as the bank’s deputy chairman and senior independent director until at least the end of 2015.

“If and when he stands down from the Barclays board, a new senior independent director will of course have been appointed,” a Barclays spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that British payments processing firm Worldpay is set to appoint Rake as its new chairman.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.