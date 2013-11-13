FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays launches USD2bn AT1 dollar bond
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays launches USD2bn AT1 dollar bond

Anthony Rodriguez

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (IFR) - Barclays on Wednesday launched its US$2 billion Additional Tier 1 contingent capital (CoCo) bond at 8.25%, which was at the wider end of expectations for the high-risk trade.

The UK lender was heard to have amassed some US$10 billion in orders for the deal, which is perpetual but callable in five years. It began testing interest in the low 8% area Tuesday.

Despite the quantity of orders, some US accounts expressed concerns that a frothy book could impact secondary performance, after the UK lender failed to revise guidance downwards.

“I‘m wavering back and forth, wondering whether I should stay in this deal,” said one US investor. “I don’t know how it will trade - US$10 billion sometimes means just US$4 billion and the rest is fluff.”

Barclays’ own syndicate team, along with Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, UBS and Wells Fargo are managing the SEC-registered offering, which is expected to price later today.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.