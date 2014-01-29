Barclays says no plans to announce UK branch closures

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Barclays said it has no plans to announce any branch closures in Britain next month, after reports it planned to shut a quarter of its network.

The bank said results released on Feb. 11 will include additional costs of 220 million pounds ($365 million) and charges against income of 110 million pounds in its investment bank, related to litigation and regulatory penalties.

The bank said in a brief statement on Wednesday the results will include plans to improve its leverage position.

“There is no intention to make an announcement about branch closures in the UK,” it said.