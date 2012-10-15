FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Barclays chairman picks Breedon as first non-exec
October 15, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

New Barclays chairman picks Breedon as first non-exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Incoming Barclays Plc Chairman David Walker has picked former insurance boss Tim Breedon, known to have a tough view on executive pay, as the first new non-executive director for his board.

Walker is attempting to rebuild Barclays’ reputation after this summer’s interest-rate rigging scandal, and has said reviewing compensation will be a key part of his review.

Breedon was until June the chief executive of Legal & General Group Plc, a UK insurer that has been one of the fiercest critics of excessive corporate pay.

Walker, a corporate governance expert who joined the Barclays board last month and takes over as chairman on Nov. 1, served as vice-chairman of L&G and knows Breedon well.

During Breedon’s six-year tenure as L&G’s CEO, the insurer became known for resisting excessive boardroom pay. Its LGIM investment management arm, the biggest investor in the UK stock market, voted down 125 remuneration reports in 2011 alone.

Breedon, 54, spoke in July of the need “to see the financial services sector better support wider economic and social policy objectives.”

He led a task force that looked at increasing alternatives to bank funding for small firms, which in March said Britain should look at creating a body to bundle loans to small- and medium-sized businesses and sell them on to investors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
