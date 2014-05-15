FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays offers to exchange existing T1 securities for new AT1 securities
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays offers to exchange existing T1 securities for new AT1 securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :

* Barclays Plc and Barclays Bank Plc announce offers to exchange existing T1 securities for new AT1 securities

* Exchange offers are being made on terms and subject to conditions and restrictions set out in contained in form F-4 registration statement

* Exchange will accelerate transition of group’s capital structure, contribute to its leverage ratio target and manage interest cost associated with legacy non-CRD IV-compliant securities

* Notes any future decision as to exercise of early redemption calls with respect to existing T1 securities will be made with reference to economic impact, prevailing market conditions, regulatory developments

* For each 1,000 pound of sterling T1 securities validly tendered, holders of particular series will be eligible to receive principal amount of sterling at1 securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
