BRIEF-UK regulator imposes 38 mln stg fine on Barclays for putting client assets at risk
September 23, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK regulator imposes 38 mln stg fine on Barclays for putting client assets at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Barclays fined £38 million for putting £16.5 billion of client assets at risk

* This is highest fine ever imposed by FCA or its predecessor FSA for client assets breaches

* Barclays’ records did not correctly reflect which company within its investment banking division was responsible for assets in accounts

* These failings were compounded by flaws in account naming or incorrect data that suggested assets belonged to Barclays instead of its clients.

* Barclays agreed to settle at an early stage, qualifying for a 30 pct discount. Without this, FCA would have imposed a penalty of £53,921,619

* Barclays also failed to set up appropriate legal arrangements with these companies Further company coverage:

