BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives part of shareholder lawsuit against Barclays over Libor
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives part of shareholder lawsuit against Barclays over Libor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC : * U.S. appeals court revives part of shareholder lawsuit against Barclays PLC

over alleged libor misrepresentation -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals said plaintiffs have presented plausible

claim linking a 2012 drop in barclays’ share price to prior

misrepresentations * 2nd circuit says lower court judge erred in dismissing the loss causation

claim related to share price drop * 2nd circuit says lower court judge correctly concluded that barclays’

statements in SEC filings regarding internal controls were not materially

false

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
