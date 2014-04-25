BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives part of shareholder lawsuit against Barclays over Libor

April 25 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC : * U.S. appeals court revives part of shareholder lawsuit against Barclays PLC
over alleged libor misrepresentation -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals said plaintiffs have presented plausible
claim linking a 2012 drop in barclays’ share price to prior
misrepresentations * 2nd circuit says lower court judge erred in dismissing the loss causation
claim related to share price drop * 2nd circuit says lower court judge correctly concluded that barclays’
statements in SEC filings regarding internal controls were not materially
false