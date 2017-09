Feb 13 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC : * Fails to win dismissal of New York lawsuit over “dark pool” -- court ruling * Justice shirley werner kornreich of state supreme court dismisses claim

raised by ny attorney general eric schneiderman under state’s executive law * Judge denies barclays’ request for dismissal on basis that state’s martin act

does not apply * Judge defers ruling on whether schneiderman properly alleged a martin act

claim