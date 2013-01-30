FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays' Sunderland says consulting more with investors on pay
January 30, 2013

BRIEF-Barclays' Sunderland says consulting more with investors on pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC : * Current pay chair sunderland says doesn’t feel board made misjudgement on bob

diamond’s pay * Current pay chair sunderland says, with hindsight, diamond should have got

less pay for 2011 * Current pay chair sunderland says has consulted far more with shareholders on

pay this year * Current pay chair sunderland says would not have recommended no bonus for

diamond in 2011 * Current pay chair sunderland says substantial degree of change going on at

bank currently

