FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barclays wants time limit on PPI compensation
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Barclays wants time limit on PPI compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC : * CEO says difficult to be definitive on final ppi bill * CEO says in talks about imposing time limit on ppi, has to be done in way

that’s good for customers * CEO says having a hard stop that is advertised will encourage customers to

complain directly, not use cmcs * CEO says wants a timeframe set for ppi compensation * CEO says bank has around 3,500 customers affected by interest rate swaps

mis-selling * CEO says much greater information available on interest swaps than was the

case with ppi mis-selling * CEO says “as confident as can be” that 850 million STG swaps provision will

be adequate

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.