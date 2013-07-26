FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays plans to raise capital-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays plans to raise capital-WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc is in the final stages of executing a plan to boost its capital levels that will likely involve the bank issuing billions of pounds worth of new securities, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is likely to unveil its plans to sell convertible bonds and, potentially, new common stock when it announces its second-quarter results on Tuesday, WSJ said.

The bank is looking at filling a capital deficit of 7 billion pounds, recently identified by U.K. regulators, and to put to rest investors’ doubts about its capital position, the Journal said. ()

The plans are still subject to change, partly because Barclays executives are still in talks with officials at the U.K.’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to make sure its proposed actions will satisfy the agency’s new capital rules, WSJ reported.

The PRA in June surprised investors by telling banks they needed to have a 3 percent leverage ratio, and said Barclays fell short with a ratio of only 2.5 percent after adjustments. The agency gave Barclays until the end of July to say how they would improve.

A Barclays spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, citing the bank’s policy of not commenting on speculation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.