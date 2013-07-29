FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays says will give update on capital plans Tuesday
July 29, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays says will give update on capital plans Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays said it would give an update on its capital plans alongside its first-half results on Tuesday, responding to weekend media reports the bank is considering selling new shares.

“Barclays has been in discussions with the Prudential Regulatory Authority regarding its financial and capital management plans. Barclays will update the market alongside its interim results,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The Sunday Times reported that Barclays’ advisers had sounded out investors about offering new shares to existing investors to raise 4 billion pounds ($6.2 billion).

Shares in Barclays were down 3.1 percent at 0900GMT.

