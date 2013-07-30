FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays plans 5.8 bln stg rights issue to lift capital
#Market News
July 30, 2013

Barclays plans 5.8 bln stg rights issue to lift capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Barclays plans to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.9 billion) from its shareholders to answer pressure from Britain’s regulator for the bank to boost its capital strength and meet another 2 billion pound mis-selling charge.

Barclays on Tuesday said it will offer shareholders one new share for every four owned at 185 pence in a rights issue, which offers existing shareholders the right to buy discounted shares first to avoid diluting them. The bank also plans to sell 2 billion pounds of bonds that convert into equity or are wiped out if it hits trouble, and shrink its loans.

Past problems continue to haunt Barclays and its cashcall comes after the Bank of England last month told it to increase its leverage ratio - a measure of equity to assets - to reduce its risk.

