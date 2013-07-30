FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

FACTBOX-Banks' rights issues since 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Barclays announced plans on Tuesday to raise 5.8
billion pounds ($8.9 billion) from its shareholders to answer pressure from
Britain's regulator for the bank to boost its capital strength and meet another
2 billion pound of mis-selling costs. 
    Here is a list of the top 20 rights issues by banks in Europe since 2007 -
in millions of U.S. dollars. (Source: Thomson Reuters data)

    DATE          ISSUER                COUNTRY           AMOUNT
 09/06/08  Royal Bank of Scotland Group  United Kingdom  24,355
 11/12/09  Lloyds Banking Group PLC      United Kingdom  22,480
 03/04/09  HSBC                          United Kingdom  19,420
 11/10/07  Fortis SA/NV                  Belgium         19,311
 27/05/08  UBS AG                        Switzerland     15,435
 05/10/10  Deutsche Bank AG              Germany         14,095
 06/06/11  Commerzbank AG                Germany         13,908
 15/12/09  ING Groep NV                  Netherlands     11,092
 27/01/12  UniCredit SpA                 Italy           9,916
 27/11/08  Banco Santander SA            Spain           9,276
 29/07/13  Barclays                      UK              9,130
 21/02/07  Sberbank Rossii               Russian Fed     8,786
 29/02/08  Societe Generale SA           France          8,412
 21/07/08  HBOS PLC                      United Kingdom  8,260
 29/10/09  Societe Generale SA           France          7,186
 10/06/11  Intesa SanPaolo SpA           Italy           7,175
 19/11/10  BBVA                          Spain           6,861
 13/10/09  BNP Paribas SA                France          6,396
 19/05/08  Monte dei Paschi di Siena     Italy           6,379
 11/09/09  Bank VTB                      Russian Fed     5,874
 
 (Reporting by Vincent Flasseur and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference
Unit; Editing by Will Waterman)

