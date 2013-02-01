Barclays CEO Jenkins says won't take a 2012 bonus

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - New Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins said he will not take a bonus for last year, saying he should “bear an appropriate degree of accountability” for the difficult year his bank and its stakeholders had.

Jenkins, who became CEO in August, said he was aware of “considerable speculation” about his bonus so “to avoid further unnecessary public debate” he decided this week that he did not want to be considered for an award.

“The year just past was clearly a very difficult one for Barclays and its stakeholders, with multiple issues of our own making besetting the bank. I think it only right that I bear an appropriate degree of accountability for those matters,” he said in a brief statement.