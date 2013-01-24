FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays to keep "very significant" investment bank -CEO
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 24, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Barclays to keep "very significant" investment bank -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Barclays will keep a large and “very significant” investment bank as part of a slimmer universal bank, its new chief executive said on Thursday.

“Barclays will continue to be a universal bank and it will continue to have a very, very significant and large investment bank as part of that universal banking model,” Antony Jenkins, who took over as CEO at the end of August, told CNBC in an interview from Davos on Thursday.

Jenkins is expected to cut hundreds of job cuts in the investment banking arm as part of a broader restructuring across the bank as part of a strategic review on Feb. 12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.