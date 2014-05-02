FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names Jones, Nakai as co-CEOs for Asia Pacific
May 2, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays names Jones, Nakai as co-CEOs for Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC has named Andrew Jones and Eiji Nakai as co-chief executive officers for Asia Pacific, replacing the retiring Robert Morrice.

The appointments are subject to regulatory approval, the UK-based bank said in a statement on Friday.

Jones, currently the region’s chief operating officer, joined the bank in 2000 and has worked in Hong Kong and Singapore in fixed income and corporate finance roles.

Nakai has been Barclays’ Japan chief executive since 2004, and will continue in that role. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

