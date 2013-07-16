FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays picks JP Morgan's Morzaria as new finance director
July 16, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

Barclays picks JP Morgan's Morzaria as new finance director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Barclays said Tushar Morzaria, an executive at JP Morgan, will become its new finance director in February, bringing in someone from outside British banking to help its recovery from a series of scandals.

It ends a lengthy search for a finance director, after the bank said in February Chris Lucas would step down after six years in the role.

Morzaria is currently chief financial officer of corporate and investment banking at JP Morgan Chase, where he has spent the majority of his career.

