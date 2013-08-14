Barclays finance chief Lucas to step down due to ill health

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Barclays Finance Director Chris Lucas is stepping down from the bank six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, citing health reasons, the bank said on Wednesday.

Lucas, aged 52, who has been finance director for a tough six years that spanned the global financial crisis, announced his retirement in February.

The bank announced in July that JPMorgan executive Tushar Morzaria would take over as finance director in February next year.

He will now take up his appointment on 15 October. Peter Estlin, Barclays’ group financial controller, will serve as acting finance director until Mozaria’s arrival.