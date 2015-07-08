BRIEF-Barclays CEO Jenkins' ouster followed Tuesday board meet - chairman

July 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Chairman says independent executives have had concerns about Antony Jenkins’ style of leadership for some time.

* Says spoke to Jenkins last week about his future, board meeting took place last night.

* Chairman says under Jenkins’ strategy, shareholder value creation had been pushed too far into future.

* Says not in massive rush to appoint Jenkins’ successor; important thing is to get right person.

* Chairman says will be good to have new CEO that has familiarity with investment banking.

* Says bank has no plans to raise equity.