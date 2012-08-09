FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

August 9, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Barclays says David Walker to be new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Thursday David Walker, a former British Treasury official, would succeed Marcus Agius as chairman from Nov. 1.

In a statement the UK bank said Walker would become a non-executive director on Sept. 1, taking on the chairman’s role two months later.

Walker is currently a senior adviser to US bank Morgan Stanley and is also a former executive director of the Bank of England and former deputy chairman of Lloyds.

Agius resigned last month following the interest rate rigging scandal that has hit the British bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
