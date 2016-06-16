2nd Circuit to review class status in Barclays dark pool lawsuit

A federal appeals court has agreed to review the class certification of a closely watched securities fraud lawsuit accusing British bank Barclays PLC of misleading investors about its "dark pool" trading platform.

The decision on Wednesday from a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals came after Barclays argued that a lower federal court in Manhattan broke with U.S. Supreme Court precedent in granting class status for the 2014 lawsuit.

