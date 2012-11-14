FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays' contingent capital bond finds strong support
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 14, 2012 / 8:42 AM / 5 years ago

Barclays' contingent capital bond finds strong support

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - Investor demand for Barclays Bank’s inaugural contingent capital issue has reached over US$6bn according to the lead managers.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley opened order books in the US on Tuesday, with price talk of mid to high 7% for the 10-year Tier 2 bond which is expected to be rated BBB-/BBB-.

Under the terms of the deal, the notes will be automatically written down to zero if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% (post CRD4).

According to a bookrunner, demand out of Asia was in excess of US$3bn. The deal is expected to have a benchmark size.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.