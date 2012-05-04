FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays' FX chief to run commodities after Jones exit
May 4, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays' FX chief to run commodities after Jones exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Barclays global foreign exchange chief Mike Bagguley will take on the additional responsibility of running the commodities division after the departure of its long-time head, a bank spokesman said on Friday.

London-based Bagguley, who has run the global forex business since 2010, will remain head of foreign exchange in the expanded role. The commodities division, one of the biggest in the banking world, will continue to be run as a separate business with its own management team, spokesman Seth Martin added.

Earlier on Friday Reuters reported that Swiss trader Mercuria had hired Barclays’ former commodities chief Roger Jones in one of the biggest bank departures yet. Jones had been at Barclays for the past decade.

