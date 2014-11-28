FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays' complaints fall by 7 percent in third quarter
November 28, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays' complaints fall by 7 percent in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Customer complaints at Barclays fell by 7 percent in the third quarter of 2014, compared with the same period a year ago, led by a decline in cases relating to the mis-selling of loan insurance.

The bank said total complaints in the quarter fell by 11,407 to 150,953 from a global customer base of 48 million. That included a 21 percent decline in complaints about insurance to 91,302. The vast majority of those complaints related to payment protection insurance sold in the UK.

British banks have so far set aside more than 23 billion pounds to compensate customers mis-sold PPI. The policies were supposed to protect borrowers against sickness or redundancy but were often sold to those who would be ineligible to claim. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)

