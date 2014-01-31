FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names audit chief Roemer as head of compliance
January 31, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays names audit chief Roemer as head of compliance

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Barclays said its new head of compliance will be Mike Roemer, currently its head of internal audit, filling the role left vacant two months ago by the exit of former UK regulation chief Hector Sants.

Barclays said on Friday Roemer will be responsible for compliance against a framework of specific standards agreed by the board and for ensuring the conduct of staff is consistent with the expectations of regulators.

Roemer joined Barclays in January 2011 and has 27 years experience in internal audit, mostly at JPMorgan Chase.

Jenkins is trying to improve culture and standards across Barclays after a string of scandals, but his plans suffered a blow in November when Sants quit after just 10 months as head of compliance, citing stress and exhaustion.

