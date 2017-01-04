FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 8 months ago

Ex-Barclays trader pleads guilty in U.S. in forex probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A former trader at Barclays Plc pleaded guilty on Wednesday to U.S. charges arising from a global investigation of the manipulation of foreign-exchange prices at major banks, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Jason Katz, a former trader at Barclays who later worked at BNP Paribas SA, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to participating in a price-fixing conspiracy, becoming the first individual to admit wrongdoing in the criminal probe. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

