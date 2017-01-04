Ex-Barclays trader pleads guilty in U.S. in forex probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Barclays Plc trader pleaded guilty on Wednesday to U.S. charges arising from a global investigation into the manipulation of foreign-exchange prices at major banks, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Jason Katz, a former Barclays trader who later worked at BNP Paribas SA, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to participating in a price-fixing conspiracy, becoming the first person to admit criminal wrongdoing in the probe.

Katz's plea came after Barclays and three other banks last year pleaded guilty to conspiring to manipulate currency prices. Barclays agreed to pay $2.4 billion to resolve various related U.S. and UK probes.

Prosecutors said that from January 2007 until July 2013, Katz, while working at three different financial firms, conspired with others to suppress competition by fixing prices in Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African currencies.

"These conspirators engaged in blatant collusion and succeeded in manipulating exchange rates for multiple currencies to their advantage," Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brent Snyder said in a statement.

A lawyer for Katz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to pleading guilty, Katz also entered a consent agreement announced by the Federal Reserve Board that would ban him from the banking industry and require him to cooperate with its own investigation.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Katz joined Barclays Capital in August 2010 from Standard Bank, before moving to BNP Paribas in September 2011 as its director of emerging markets foreign exchange trading.

He left two years later to join Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in September 2013, his LinkedIn profile said.

Barclays and the three other banks are scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday by a federal judge in Connecticut. Barclays declined comment on Wednesday.

The case is U.S. v. Katz, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-cr-003.