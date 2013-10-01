FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays customer service head resigns
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2013 / 7:43 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays customer service head resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - An executive responsible for handling customer complaints at Barclays Plc has resigned, a spokesman for the British bank confirmed.

Sky News first reported on Tuesday that Paul Maddox, Managing Director of Customer Service at Barclays, was to leave, weeks after a survey carried out by campaign group Move Your Money ranked Barclays as the worst-performing bank in Britain for customer service. ()

A spokesman for Barclays said Maddox was leaving on good terms and that it was wrong to link his departure to complaint figures.

“Paul Maddox made the decision to leave over a month ago. And actually when you look at his record in reducing complaints over the last three years, they’re down 62 percent,” the spokesman said.

Bob Cliff will assume the role of managing director for complaints management, the spokesman added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.