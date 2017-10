HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc is firing at least 70 people from its Asian investment banking division, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

The cuts form part of a firm-wide strategic review initiated by Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, who took over in August after the departure of Bob Diamond when the bank was fined for interest-rate rigging.