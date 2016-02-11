REFILE-MOVES-Barclays names new heads of global DCM

(Changes headline)

By Steve Slater

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - Barclays has named three co-heads of global debt capital markets and risk solutions after moving current DCM head Jim Glascott to chairman of finance and risk solutions in the Americas.

The bank said in an internal memo on Wednesday that Travis Barnes, Mark Lewellen and Jill Schwartz will assume global leadership of its DCM/risk solutions group.

Glascott, global DCM head for Barclays for eight years, will spend more time with senior clients across all financing-related products.

The memo seen by IFR was sent by John Langley, head of global finance and risk solutions.

Barnes, Lewellen and Schwartz will share the global DCM and risk solutions leadership, and take on expanded roles in addition to continuing to manage the Americas and EMEA businesses, the memo said.

Barnes will assume lead responsibility for securitized product origination globally.

Lewellen will take lead responsibility for DCM in Asia Pacific, in addition to his EMEA role. Schwartz will assume lead responsibility for risk solutions group globally.

Barnes and Schwartz are co-heads of DCM and risk solutions in the Americas. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Marc Carnegie)