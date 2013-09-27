Ousted boss Diamond says to buy more Barclays shares

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bob Diamond, who was ousted last year as the boss of British bank Barclays Plc, said the bank has grown stronger since he left and he plans to buy shares in its 6 billion pound ($9.6 billion) rights issue.

“I‘m buying my rights, I‘m bullish on Barclays ... Barclays has become a better and stronger institution,” Diamond said on CNBC television on Friday. “It’s got good strong new leadership in Antony Jenkins and Sir David Walker.”

Diamond was forced out in July 2012 after the bank was fined for rigging Libor interest rates and was shown to have had a frosty relationship with its UK regulators for some time.