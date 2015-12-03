FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays to book after-tax loss of $200 mln on Italy disposal
December 3, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays to book after-tax loss of $200 mln on Italy disposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Says current estimate is that transaction will result in a 30 september 2015 pro forma decrease in risk weighted assets of approximately £0.8bn on completion, along with a loss after tax of approximately £200m, which will be booked in q4 2015.

* Says total impact of transaction once completed is expected to result in a small decrease in barclays’ cet1 ratio and tangible net asset value.

* Says we continue to make progress in reduction of barclays non-core as we target risk weighted assets of around £20bn at end of 2017.

* Agreed to sell its italian retail banking network of 89 branches, including a broadly balanced portfolio of assets and liabilities, to chebanca!, a member of mediobanca group

* Says arclays plc (“barclays”) has today agreed to sell its italian retail banking network of 89 branches

* Says barclays will continue to operate investment banking and corporate banking in italy. It will also continue to manage remaining retail mortgage portfolio. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
