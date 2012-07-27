FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays sorry for Libor as profits top 4 bln stg
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 6:18 AM / 5 years ago

Barclays sorry for Libor as profits top 4 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc on Friday apologised for an interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked it and the banking industry in the past month as it beat expectations with an underlying half-year profit of more than 4 billion pounds.

“We are sorry for the issues that have emerged over recent weeks and recognise that we have disappointed our customers and shareholders,” Chairman Marcus Agius said, as he reaffirmed a commitment to deliver a return on equity of 13 percent.

Barclays reported an underlying pretax profit of 4.2 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) for the six months to the end of June, above an average forecast of 3.8 billion pounds from analysts polled by the company and up 13 percent from a year ago.

Statutory profits fell 71 percent to 759 million pounds including one-off items such as a 290 million pound fine for rigging Libor interest rates and a 450 million pound provision to cover the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.