FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays profits fall 26 pct on investment bank slump
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 30, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays profits fall 26 pct on investment bank slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Barclays’ profits fell 26 percent in the latest quarter from a year ago after earnings at its investment bank more than halved due to a slowdown in capital markets.

Barclays on Wednesday reported an underlying pretax profit of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) for the three months to the end of September, down from 1.9 billion a year ago but above an average forecast of 1.25 billion from analysts polled by the company.

Barclays said its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under full Basel rules improved to an estimated 9.6 percent including the 5.8 billion pounds it raised in a rights issue last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.