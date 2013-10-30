Barclays profits fall 26 pct on investment bank slump

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Barclays’ profits fell 26 percent in the latest quarter from a year ago after earnings at its investment bank more than halved due to a slowdown in capital markets.

Barclays on Wednesday reported an underlying pretax profit of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) for the three months to the end of September, down from 1.9 billion a year ago but above an average forecast of 1.25 billion from analysts polled by the company.

Barclays said its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under full Basel rules improved to an estimated 9.6 percent including the 5.8 billion pounds it raised in a rights issue last month.