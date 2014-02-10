Barclays to report $8.5 bln underlying profit

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc said it will announce an adjusted pretax profit of 5.2 billion pounds ($8.5 billion) for 2013 when it reports results on Tuesday, down a quarter from its earnings in 2012.

The bank said in a brief statement to the stock exchange it will report a statutory pretax profit of 2.9 billion for 2013. It did not provide any further numbers or information.

Its adjusted profit before tax will come in below the 5.4 billion pound average forecast from analysts polled by the bank.