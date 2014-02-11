FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays targets 3.5 pct leverage ratio, lifts bonuses
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 11, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays targets 3.5 pct leverage ratio, lifts bonuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc said it expects to improve its leverage ratio to at least 3.5 percent by the end of next year as it reduces the size of its balance sheet, and committed to paying out at least 40 percent of its earnings in dividends.

Barclays said it increased its bonuses and other incentive awards to staff to 2.38 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) last year, up from 2.17 billion in 2012, with payouts in the investment bank up 13 percent on the year to 1.57 billion pounds.

Barclays had already released headline results showing its earnings dropped by a quarter last year to 5.2 billion pounds ($8.5 billion), falling short of analysts’ forecasts as investment bank revenue slumped in the fourth quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.