Barclays to close Asia cash equities business; exit Korea, Taiwan -source
January 21, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Barclays to close Asia cash equities business; exit Korea, Taiwan -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Barclays will close its cash equities business across Asia and exit Korea and Taiwan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a global cost-cutting plan aiming at boosting profits.

The London-based lender will close its equity research, sales and trading and convertible bond trading businesses across Asia, the source said, declining to be identified because the matter remained confidential.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting By Xiaowen Bi and Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
