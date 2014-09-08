FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays says has cut 2,700 investment bank jobs this year
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays says has cut 2,700 investment bank jobs this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Barclays has cut 2,700 jobs in its investment bank this year as part of a plan unveiled in May to axe 7,000 positions over three years, the head of the business said on Monday.

Tom King, chief executive of Barclays investment bank, also said at the Barclays Financial Services Conference there were tentative signs of a pick-up in trading activity after a slow July and august.

“We are in a cyclically slower part of the year. For this quarter it’s usually about September. It’s very early days, but September seems to have the hallmarks of what could be a nice, attractive month, we’re seeing a bit of volatility in the trading business and the issuance calendar is robust,” King said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Anjuli Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.