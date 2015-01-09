Barclays expects E&P spending to dip 9 pct in 2015

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies will cut exploration and production (E&P) spending by about 9 percent to $619.43 billion this year as global oil prices hover at five-year lows, Barclays said.

Barclays warned on Thursday that it expects “spending to trend even lower” as companies’ budgets had assumed Brent oil price at about $70 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $65.

Brent crude futures were at $50.76 on Friday, while U.S. crude futures for February delivery were at $48.82. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)