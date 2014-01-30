FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays rejigs management in Europe
January 30, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays rejigs management in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays said the head of its retail and business banking in Spain and Portugal is leaving the bank and will be replaced by the head of its Italian retail operations.

Barclays said on Thursday Jaime Echegoyen had decided to leave the bank and Claudio Corradini will become the CEO of retail and business banking (RBB) in Iberia with immediate effect. Corradini had led Barclays RBB in Italy after joining the bank in 2010. Tony Blanco, CEO of RBB in France, will now also lead the operation in Italy.

Barclays expects its retail operations in Italy, Spain, France and Portugal to return to profit in 2015 after trying to turn around the loss-making business in recent years, which has included shutting more than 440 branches in the last year and refocusing on a smaller, more profitable mass affluent customers.

