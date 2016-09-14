FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK regulator bans former Barclays executive over misconduct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 14, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

UK regulator bans former Barclays executive over misconduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A former Barclays executive has been banned from holding senior positions in the UK financial services industry for misconduct, the Financial Services Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday.

Andrew Tinney, the former chief operating officer of Barclays' wealth and investment management division who left the bank in 2013, is contesting the FCA decision and has referred it to the Upper Tribunal, a body that hears challenges to FCA notices, for review.

The Barclays unit hit the headlines last November when the FCA fined the bank 72 million pounds ($95 million) for cutting corners when vetting wealthy clients, identified as Qatari by sources, to win a 1.9 billion pound "elephant" deal in 2011 and 2012.

$1 = 0.7578 pounds Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Anjuli Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.