New Barclays CEO rejigs retail banking structure
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

New Barclays CEO rejigs retail banking structure

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Barclays is changing its retail and business banking structure under new Chief Executive Antony Jenkins and has appointed the separate heads of retail banking and credit cards to its executive committee.

Jenkins will scrap the title of CEO of retail and business banking, the position he held before being promoted to group CEO, that also oversaw its BarclayCard credit card business.

Instead, Ashok Vaswani will oversee all retail and business banking, expanding from the UK operations he currently runs, and join the bank’s executive committee. BarclayCard CEO Valerie Soranno Keating will also join the executive committee.

